Julian Alvarez headshot

Julian Alvarez News: Scores late Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Alvarez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Thursday's 3-0 victory versus Rayo Vallecano.

Alvarez scored a late goal during Thursday's win, making the most of his chances to add to his total at the last minute. The game was never a big issue as Atleti controlled throughout, giving Alvarez the perfect chance to find another goal. He remains one of the top strikers in La Liga and a major contributor moving forward.

Julian Alvarez
Atlético Madrid
