Julian Alvarez News: Scores late Thursday

Alvarez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Thursday's 3-0 victory versus Rayo Vallecano.

Alvarez scored a late goal during Thursday's win, making the most of his chances to add to his total at the last minute. The game was never a big issue as Atleti controlled throughout, giving Alvarez the perfect chance to find another goal. He remains one of the top strikers in La Liga and a major contributor moving forward.