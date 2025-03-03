Julian Alvarez News: Scores only goal as sub

Alvarez scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Athletic.

Julian Alvarez scored his fourth goal in four matches as he came from the bench as a sub to score the game's only goal. He got both of his shots on target and won both of his tackles. This was his 10th La Liga goal of the season, making him only the ninth player of the year to reach this mark in the league.