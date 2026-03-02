Julian Alvarez headshot

Julian Alvarez News: Scores only goal in 1-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Alvarez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 win over Oviedo.

Alvarez helped his side to a 1-0 win over Oviedo by scoring the only goal in a win over Oviedo. The goal came in the final moments of the game after Alvarez came on as a substitute at halftime. He has now scored eight goals in the league and five in the Champions League. This was his fifth time being a sub in the league and this was his first time coming off the bench to score.

Julian Alvarez
Atlético Madrid
