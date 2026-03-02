Julian Alvarez News: Scores only goal in 1-0 win

Alvarez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 win over Oviedo.

Alvarez helped his side to a 1-0 win over Oviedo by scoring the only goal in a win over Oviedo. The goal came in the final moments of the game after Alvarez came on as a substitute at halftime. He has now scored eight goals in the league and five in the Champions League. This was his fifth time being a sub in the league and this was his first time coming off the bench to score.