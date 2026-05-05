Julian Alvarez News: Starting as expected
Alvarez (ankle) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's match against Arsenal.
Alvarez is no longer injured as expected, as the forward is instantly inserted into the starting XI. He plays a key part in the attack, so this is a major return for the club. After scoring last match and with his duties on free kicks and penalties, Alvarez is usually the best bet for a goal in this Atleti side.
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