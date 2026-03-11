Julian Alvarez News: Two goals and an assist Tuesday
Alvarez scored two goals and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Tuesday's 5-2 win versus Tottenham Hotspur.
Alvarez was involved in three of his side's goals Tuesday, his third match this season (all competitions) with three goal contributions. He assisted Marcos Llorente's opener in the 6th minute following a mistake by Antonin Kinsky, then scored perhaps the easiest goal of his career in the 15th minute off another mistake by Kinsky which allowed Alvarez to literally walk the ball into the net. Alvarez wasn't done though as he finished off a wonderful fast break opportunity in the 55th minute to give his side a commanding 5-1 lead. Alvarez will look to finish off Spurs next Wednesday in the second leg.
