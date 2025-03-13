Julian Alvarez News: Unlucky penalty miss Wednesday

Alvarez registered five shots (three on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 1-0 (4-3) penalty shootout loss against Real Madrid.

Alvarez had a very productive match Wednesday, but his night will be remembered for a moment during the penalty shootout. He stepped up to the spot as Atletico's second shooter and despite slipping during his run up, buried the penalty. However, his left foot that slipped grazed the ball, so the penalty was ruled no good due to a double touch. It was an absolutely brutal moment for him and his side, as it ultimately contributed to Atletico being eliminated from the competition. He will need to put this behind him as soon as possible though with a massive matchup versus Barcelona coming up on Sunday.