Julian Araujo Injury: Cleared to train and play

Araujo (hamstring) is fully cleared to train and play, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "He travelled back from Finland two days ago and, health-wise, he is available because they've cleared him to train and play normally."

Araujo is fully cleared for football activity, but it's uncertain if he will actually be ready for Saturday's FA Cup clash. The defender saw a specialist to assess the recovery of his hamstring injury and the feedback was as positive as possible, clearing him for full activity.