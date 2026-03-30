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Julian Araujo Injury: Could miss World Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Araujo is at risk of being excluded from Mexico's World Cup roster as he faces an eight-week recovery period from a quadriceps injury, Kery Ruiz of DAZN reports.

Araujo had regained form during his loan spell at Celtic from Bournemouth, so this news puts a damper on his good run and leaves him with little chance of participating in the top international competition this summer. In that case, all of Israel Reyes, Jorge Eduardo Sanchez and Richard Ledezma will be the main right-back assets for Mexico.

Julian Araujo
Celtic
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