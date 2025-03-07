Julian Araujo Injury: Nearing return

Araujo (hamstring) is nearing a return, but is out for Sunday's trip to Tottenham, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "He will have to wait a little bit more as it's a long rehab from surgery; it's one thing the surgeon giving the green tick but then you have to [train] and feel the confidence."

Araujo has been medically cleared to play, but is still working his way back to fitness. He has one more chance to return before the March international break, though it's possible that he's given the extra two weeks to get fully fit. Araujo last featured for Bournemouth in November.