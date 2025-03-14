Julian Araujo Injury: On verge of return

Araujo (hamstring) appears to be questionable for Saturday's match against Brentford, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "Julian, he has been cleared to train with us. He is doing well and they have started training with us. It's now going to be a matter of the feelings, the shape and when we think he is ready to play with the team. He is on the right path, yes."

Araujo has continued to train with the team and looks to be questionable for Saturday's match, with the defender still trying to make his way back from a hamstring injury. This is solid news for the club, as he did see the start in five of his eight appearances before the injury. He will likely only see a bench spot if fit to face the Bees, possibly even missing out altogether and returning after the break.