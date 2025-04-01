Julian Araujo Injury: Questionable to face Ipswich

Araujo (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's match against Ipswich Town, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "Julian is nearly set to join the squad so there are recoveries."

Araujo has been on the verge of a return the past couple of weeks and looks to be in the same spot for Wednesday. That said, he should face a fitness test, with that likely being the decider if he can play or not. He has not played since early November and will likley see a bench spot if fit but will hope to see a start at right-back soon after returning.