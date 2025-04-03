Julian Araujo Injury: Remains out Wednesday

Araujo (hamstring) was not included in Wednesday's squad as the game came too soon for him. He remains a doubt for Saturday's clash with West Ham but could potentially make his comeback from injury.

Araujo was not included in the squad on Wednesday but was a close call, meaning he could be expected to return from his long-term hamstring injury on Saturday against West Ham. However, he has not played since early November and will likely start on the bench if fit, though he will hope to earn a start at right-back shortly after his return.