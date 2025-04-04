Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Julian Araujo headshot

Julian Araujo Injury: Set to feature against West Ham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Araujo (hamstring) is set to feature in Saturday's clash against West Ham for the first time since undergoing hamstring surgery in November, coach Andoni Iraola said in a press conference, according to Jordan Clark.

Araujo has been sidelined since early November due to a hamstring injury that required surgery. He is expected to be included in the match squad on Saturday for the first time in a month, although he will likely start on the bench. He will aim to earn a start at right-back soon after his return.

Julian Araujo
AFC Bournemouth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now