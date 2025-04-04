Julian Araujo Injury: Set to feature against West Ham

Araujo (hamstring) is set to feature in Saturday's clash against West Ham for the first time since undergoing hamstring surgery in November, coach Andoni Iraola said in a press conference, according to Jordan Clark.

Araujo has been sidelined since early November due to a hamstring injury that required surgery. He is expected to be included in the match squad on Saturday for the first time in a month, although he will likely start on the bench. He will aim to earn a start at right-back soon after his return.