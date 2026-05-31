Julian Araujo Injury: World Cup absence confirmed
Araujo (quadriceps) has been excluded from Mexico's official squad for the 2026 World Cup.
Araujo failed to recover in time to be an option for international activity and is ultimately forced to miss the big tournament, having been inactive at the club level since March 8 due to his injury. His omission leaves Israel Reyes and Jorge Eduardo Sanchez as the two right-back alternatives for the Mexican national team. The former LA Galaxy man had a promising start to his loan spell at Celtic before getting hurt. However, he must report to his parent club Bournemouth ahead of the 2026/27 season.
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