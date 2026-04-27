Julian Aude Injury: Out few weeks with ankle sprain
Aude (ankle) remains out for upcoming games after suffering a high-ankle sprain according to manager Greg Vanney, Alex Ruiz of The Galactic Tribune reported Sunday.
Aude is expected to be sidelined for some more weeks after picking up the issue during the April 22 clash with Columbus Crew. Consequently, John Nelson may continue to feature at left-back in the short term. Aude's exact timeline is unclear as he works on his recovery from the injury. He previously made eight starts during the first couple of months of the 2026 MLS campaign.
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