Julian Aude headshot

Julian Aude Injury: Picks up knock against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Aude was forced to exit Saturday's matchup versus Minnesota United due to a potential injury after feeling discomfort from a second-half blow.

Aude's fitness is now a concern as he hopes to avoid a major problem ahead of a crucial CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against Toluca. The left-back has been a regular starter in league play, and his absence would hurt the team especially in defensive aspects. However, John Nelson could do a similar job if Aude needs to rest in upcoming weeks.

Julian Aude
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Aude See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Aude See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 27, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 18, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 485
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 485
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 13, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 479
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 479
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 23, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 477
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 477
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 16, 2024