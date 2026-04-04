Julian Aude Injury: Picks up knock against Minnesota
Aude was forced to exit Saturday's matchup versus Minnesota United due to a potential injury after feeling discomfort from a second-half blow.
Aude's fitness is now a concern as he hopes to avoid a major problem ahead of a crucial CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against Toluca. The left-back has been a regular starter in league play, and his absence would hurt the team especially in defensive aspects. However, John Nelson could do a similar job if Aude needs to rest in upcoming weeks.
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