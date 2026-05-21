Julian Aude Injury: Should be available Saturday
Aude (ankle) has completed a full week of training and will be fit for Saturday's matchup versus Houston Dynamo, according to coach Greg Vanney, Alex Ruiz of The Galactic Tribune reports.
Aude was sidelined in the last five MLS games, missing almost a month of action, and it remains to be seen how quickly he'll regain a starting role. Once he's ready for a full workload, he'll likely be included in John Nelson's place at left-back, looking to improve on his season averages of 1.0 crosses, 3.8 balls recovered and 1.9 tackles per contest.
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