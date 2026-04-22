Julian Aude Injury: Suffers injury in defeat

Aude was forced off due to a physical pain during Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Columbus Crew.

Aude went down with the injury after only 22 minutes on the field, with John Nelson replacing him for the remainder of the match. The young defender is now a serious doubt for his team's upcoming contests as he'll likely face a fitness test to determine his availability. He has been a consistent participant at left-back, and his absence would leave the squad without its second-best tackling producer.