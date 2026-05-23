Julian Aude News: On bench versus Houston

Aude (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's matchup against Houston Dynamo.

Aude made the match squad as expected after being able to train fully throughout the week. He'll offer a solid left-back option for the remainder of the season, potentially contributing creative and defensive numbers while he looks to raise his averages of 1.0 crosses, 3.8 balls recovered and 1.9 tackles per contest. John Nelson will see less playing time if Aude returns to the main lineup at some point.