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Julian Aude News: Returns off bench against Toluca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Aude came off the bench for about 20 minutes in Wednesday's 4-2 loss against Toluca in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, confirming the knee issue was only minor.

Aude had been a concern heading into Wednesday's clash against Toluca after fitness worries emerged ahead of the showdown, but his ability to feature off the bench puts any serious injury fears to rest. The left-back is back in full contention for upcoming fixtures and figures to regain his regular starting role moving forward as the Galaxy will need him after a difficult start of the season in the MLS.

Julian Aude
Los Angeles Galaxy
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