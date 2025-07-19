Julian Aude News: Starting in derby
Aude (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's meeting with Los Angeles FC.
Aude bounced back from a minor issue that forced him to leave the last game against Austin. He'll consequently stay in his usual left-back role, leaving John Nelson among the substitutes. The young defender has failed to record 90 minutes in nine league appearances since May 10, but this could be a good opportunity for him to produce against the city rivals. He made multiple tackles in three straight games before this one.
