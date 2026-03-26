Julian Bazan News: Signs with RB New York

Bazan has signed a contract with Red Bull New York until the end of the 2027/28 MLS season, the club announced Thursday. The deal also includes options for the 2028/29 and 2029/30 campaigns.

Bazan was playing for Deportivo Pereira in Colombia, but he started to turn heads with his displays for the Colombian side in the 2025 U20 FIFA World Cup. Bazan is a long-term project, though, so he's not expected to have a big role defensively for the Red Bulls any time soon, at least from a fantasy perspective.