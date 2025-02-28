Julian Brandt Injury: Available for Saturday

Brandt (strain) is an option for Saturday's match against St. Pauli, according to manager Niko Kovac, per Patrick Berger of Sky Sports. "He is an alternative, but we have to see how we do it. A muscle thing like this is not without danger, so we will have to make the right decision for the upcoming games so as not to take any unnecessary risks."

Brandt looks to be an option again after missing last match with a muscle issue, as he was back in training this week. However, it does appear he will serve in a limited role due to his struggles, with the club not wanting to risk the midfielder's health immediately after his return. That said, it doesn't appear he will see the start immediately, with Giovanni Reyba or Carney Chukwuemeka as possible replacements.