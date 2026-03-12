Julian Brandt headshot

Julian Brandt Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Brandt (illness) is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Augsbourg, according to coach Niko Kovac, per Ruhr Nachrichten.

Brandt hasn't been able to train fully in recent days due to illness and is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Augsburg. The attacking midfielder will likely be evaluated after the final training session to determine whether he can make the squad, with his situation being closely monitored. Brandt has been a regular presence in the attacking line in recent weeks, and his absence could force a shake-up in the starting XI, with Karim Adeyemi the leading candidate to step in if he is ruled out.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Brandt
