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Julian Brandt News: Adds insurance goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Brandt scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 win over VfB Stuttgart.

Brandt added another stoppage time goal for Dortmund in the win, and he's likely to have a bigger role against Bayer Leverkusen in what could be a decent matchup. Leverkusen have conceded 39 goals in 28 domestic games, and they've allowed six goals over the last two Bundesliga contests.

Julian Brandt
Borussia Dortmund
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