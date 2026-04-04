Julian Brandt News: Adds insurance goal
Brandt scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 win over VfB Stuttgart.
Brandt added another stoppage time goal for Dortmund in the win, and he's likely to have a bigger role against Bayer Leverkusen in what could be a decent matchup. Leverkusen have conceded 39 goals in 28 domestic games, and they've allowed six goals over the last two Bundesliga contests.
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