Julian Brandt News: Adds insurance goal

Brandt scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 win over VfB Stuttgart.

Brandt added another stoppage time goal for Dortmund in the win, and he's likely to have a bigger role against Bayer Leverkusen in what could be a decent matchup. Leverkusen have conceded 39 goals in 28 domestic games, and they've allowed six goals over the last two Bundesliga contests.