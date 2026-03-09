Julian Brandt headshot

Julian Brandt News: Assists second in 2-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Brandt assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over 1. FC Köln.

Brandt provided his third assist of the season, having also scored six goals in 20 Bundesliga matches this season. He returned to the starting lineup having been on the bench for the last two Bundesliga games. This was his first 90-minute appearance since February 1st. He didn't take any shots in this match, and the assist came from his only chance created.

Julian Brandt
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Brandt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Brandt See More
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 15
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 15
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
329 days ago
Champions League Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
December 10, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 31, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 7, 2024