Julian Brandt News: Assists second in 2-1 win

Brandt assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over 1. FC Köln.

Brandt provided his third assist of the season, having also scored six goals in 20 Bundesliga matches this season. He returned to the starting lineup having been on the bench for the last two Bundesliga games. This was his first 90-minute appearance since February 1st. He didn't take any shots in this match, and the assist came from his only chance created.