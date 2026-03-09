Julian Brandt News: Assists second in 2-1 win
Brandt assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over 1. FC Köln.
Brandt provided his third assist of the season, having also scored six goals in 20 Bundesliga matches this season. He returned to the starting lineup having been on the bench for the last two Bundesliga games. This was his first 90-minute appearance since February 1st. He didn't take any shots in this match, and the assist came from his only chance created.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Brandt See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 15329 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Predictions, Odds, & NotesDecember 10, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real MadridMay 31, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for PSG vs. Borussia DortmundMay 7, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Brandt See More