Julian Brandt News: Clears illness

Brandt is in the squad for Saturday's clash against Augsburg, according to Ruhr Nachrichten.

Brandt in the squd for Saturday's clash against Augsburg after dealing with an illness that limited him in training earlier in the week. The attacking midfielder had been evaluated following the final training session and is fit enough to play the match. Brandt has been a regular presence in the attacking line in recent weeks and could return directly to the starting XI.