Julian Brandt News: Five crosses Wednesday

Brandt registered one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Sporting CP.

Brandt recorded five crosses for the third time in the UCL this season, however he failed to record an accurate cross. He also failed to put a shot on target -- he has just one in nine UCL matches this season -- and added one chance created. He was subbed off in the 69th minute for Giovanni Reyna.