Julian Brandt News: Sets up one of four goals
Brandt had an assist while taking two off target shots and creating two chances during Sunday's 4-0 win over Freiburg.
Brandt set up Serhou Guirassy in the 14th minute assisting Dortmund's second goal. The assist was the first since March 7th for Brandt who has combined for seven shots, three chances created and three crosses over his last three appearances.
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