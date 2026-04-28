Julian Brandt headshot

Julian Brandt News: Sets up one of four goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Brandt had an assist while taking two off target shots and creating two chances during Sunday's 4-0 win over Freiburg.

Brandt set up Serhou Guirassy in the 14th minute assisting Dortmund's second goal. The assist was the first since March 7th for Brandt who has combined for seven shots, three chances created and three crosses over his last three appearances.

Julian Brandt
Borussia Dortmund
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