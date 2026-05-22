Julian Brandt News: Won't stay in Dortmund next season
Brandt has reached the end of his seven-year stint with Borussia Dortmund following the conclusion of his contract, according to the team.
Brandt has been one of BVB's most outstanding attackers in recent campaigns despite some recent periods of inconsistency, so his departure is big news for the club. The playmaker finished with 51 goals and 61 assists over 281 matches played for the squad across Bundesliga, Champions League and Europa League competitions. He was also initially active as a set-piece taker but gradually lost that role in recent action. Players like Karim Adeyemi and Maximilian Beier are now set to carry attacking midfield responsibilities for Dortmund.
Julian Brandt
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