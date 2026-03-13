Julian Carranza Injury: Absent due to injury

Carranza is not an option as he deals with a fitness issue, Paco Montes of FOX reports.

Carranza has missed the last three Liga MX games, and there's no official recovery timeline for his injury. The striker had been very active at the beginning of the year, with his three goals still ranked as the most on the squad. Tomas Badaloni and perhaps Ricardo Monreal should continue to see action until Carranza is ready to play again.