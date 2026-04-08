Julian Carranza Injury: Remains out after surgery

Carranza is facing an extended absence due to a compartment syndrome in both legs that required surgery, his team announced Tuesday.

Carranza has been sidelined since late February, but this is the first time the club has released information about his injury, stating that they looked for the best treatment option to avoid major complications of the issue. In any case, it can be assumed that this diagnosis rules the player out for the rest of the 2025/26 season, with his return unlikely to happen before the Leagues Cup in August. He made six Liga MX appearances (four starts) at the beginning of the year, scoring three goals from eight shots in that period. Tomas Badaloni will remain the top choice to lead Rayos' front line in the remaining Clausura matches.