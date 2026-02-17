Julian Carranza News: Scores again in win

Carranza scored a goal off two shots (one on target) and drew five fouls during Saturday's 2-1 win over Juarez.

Carranza delivered another timely contribution by leveling the match late in the first half, extending his small scoring streak and reaffirming his central role in Necaxa's attack. His touches in tight spaces and ability to draw constant contact kept him involved even when the game slowed, giving him a sturdy blend of activity and threat. With back‑to‑back goals signaling a mild upswing, he profiles as a firm hold with a medium ceiling.