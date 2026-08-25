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Julian Carranza News: Scores in road draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Carranza scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Pumas UNAM.

Carranza scored in all his four starts so far and now has four goals in the campaign, but it wasn't enough to earn the win on the road. The forward lee Necaxa in shots as usual, matching his season-high. He also won the most duels (nine) and aerials (six) in a great offensive effort.

Julian Carranza
Club Necaxa
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