Julian Carranza News: Scores vital goal
Carranza scored what proved to be the deciding goal in Feyenoord's 1-1 draw against AC Milan Tuesday, allowing the Dutch side to advance in the Champions League.
Carranza came off the bench and delivered an important goal, which allowed Feyenoord to advance on aggregate. He should continue making an impact off the bench Saturday against relegation-bound Almere, who have allowed 45 goals in league play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now