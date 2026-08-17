Julian Carranza headshot

Julian Carranza News: Suspension over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 8:23pm

Carranza is available again after serving his Liga MX ban in Monday's game against Leon.

Carranza should be back in the starting XI as long as he stays fit and avoids disciplinary issues for the rest of the season, serving as Rayos' most consistent finisher in front of the opposing goal. He was in excellent form before his red card, scoring five goals and one assist over his latest six Liga MX outings. However, he went without a direct contribution in three Leagues Cup appearances in August. His return will most likely lead Juan Valencia back to a bench role.

Julian Carranza
Club Necaxa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Carranza See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Carranza See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13
Author Image
Deke Mathews
September 26, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 481
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 481
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 30, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 477
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 477
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 16, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 476
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 476
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 13, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 475
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 475
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 9, 2024