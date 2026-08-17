Julian Carranza News: Suspension over

Carranza is available again after serving his Liga MX ban in Monday's game against Leon.

Carranza should be back in the starting XI as long as he stays fit and avoids disciplinary issues for the rest of the season, serving as Rayos' most consistent finisher in front of the opposing goal. He was in excellent form before his red card, scoring five goals and one assist over his latest six Liga MX outings. However, he went without a direct contribution in three Leagues Cup appearances in August. His return will most likely lead Juan Valencia back to a bench role.