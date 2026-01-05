Carranza joins his first Mexican team after trying his luck in MLS and Europe over the past few years. His most recent experience was a loan period in Leicester City, although he failed to produce during that span. He could be a valuable option for Rayos if he can regain the form he reached between 2022 and 2024, when he recorded 35 goals and 12 assists across 79 league games for Phliadelphia Union. He's currently projected to lead Necaxa's front line but could share playing time with Ricardo Monreal and Tomas Badaloni.