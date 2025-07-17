Menu
Julian Fernandez News: Assists game winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 17, 2025

Fernandez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Orlando City SC.

Fernandez came on for the second half and recorded the game-winning assist during the final minutes of the match Wednesday. Since May, he has started eight of the 12 MLS games played, recording a goal and two assists in that span.

