Julian Fernandez News: Assists game winner
Fernandez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Orlando City SC.
Fernandez came on for the second half and recorded the game-winning assist during the final minutes of the match Wednesday. Since May, he has started eight of the 12 MLS games played, recording a goal and two assists in that span.
