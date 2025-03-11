Julian Fernandez News: Assists in first start

Fernandez assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Orlando City SC.

Fernandez earned his first start of the season, playing 72 minutes while recording an assist against Orlando. He is expected to share playing time with Agustin Ojeda in the attacking midfield to fill the void of Santiago Rodriguez, having just made six starts in 23 MLS appearances including the playoffs in 2024.