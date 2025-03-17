Julian Fernandez News: Finds net

Fernandez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory against New England Revolution.

Fernandez recorded his first goal of the season to help in the win Saturday. If he keeps up this form, the winger will likely remain in the starting XI for NYCFC, having made two starts in four appearances, logging in a goal and an assist on six shots (two on target) and five crosses.