Julian Fernandez News: Produces in loss
Fernandez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-3 defeat against Atlanta United.
Fernandez has earned a permanent stop in the starting XI for NYCFC, recording a second assist already along with a goal. He has featured at right wing the last four games in a row, collecting five crosses and five tackles in that span.
