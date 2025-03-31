Fantasy Soccer
Julian Fernandez

Julian Fernandez News: Produces in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Fernandez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-3 defeat against Atlanta United.

Fernandez has earned a permanent stop in the starting XI for NYCFC, recording a second assist already along with a goal. He has featured at right wing the last four games in a row, collecting five crosses and five tackles in that span.

Julian Fernandez
New York City FC
More Stats & News
