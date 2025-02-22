Julian Gaines Injury: Not available for New England
Gaines (thigh) is out for Saturday's season opener against New England, according to the MLS injury report.
Gaines is dealing with a thigh injury and will miss the first game of the MLS season. No specific timeline has been provided for his return. This injury is unlikely to affect the starting lineup significantly, as he is expected to compete with Andy Najar for the right-back position but is currently behind in the depth chart.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now