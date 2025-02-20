Fantasy Soccer
Julian Gaines headshot

Julian Gaines Injury: Set to miss opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Gaines is out for Saturday's match against the Revolution due to an undisclosed injury, according to manager BJ Callaghan, per Ben Wright of Backheeled.

Gaines is not going to make the call for Saturday after suffering an injury, with the defender now ruled out two days ahead of the contest. This is a brutal break for the defender, as he did miss most of last season due to an injury and will now not be fit for the season opener. He did start in two of his four appearances when fit and will look to find more time if he can remain fit this season.

Julian Gaines
Nashville SC
