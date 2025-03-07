Julian Gaines Injury: Spotted in team training

Gaines (thigh) rejoined team training this week and might be available for Saturday's match against Portland, coach BJ Callaghan stated in a press conference, as reported by Valair Shabilla for SixOneFive Soccer.

