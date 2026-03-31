Julian Gressel Injury: Set for absence with toe injury
Gressel will likely miss various months after having surgery on his toe Monday and could be back until after the FIFA World Cup, Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press reports.
Gressel was used as a substitute in the first three games of the 2026 MLS season, so losing him impacts the midfield depth of a struggling squad. The versatile man will likely remain out for several weeks, with James Rodriguez, Joaquin Pereyra and Bongokuhle Hlongwane taking on bigger roles in the meantime.
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