Julian Gressel News: Creates four chances in loss

Gressel registered five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-2 loss to San Diego FC.

Gressel was rather active as a right wing-back, and the fact that he took corner kicks from the opposite flank boosted his playmaking numbers against San Diego. The four chances created and six clearances were season-high tallies for him, showing that he's capable of producing on both ends of the field. However, he's still looking for his second goal or first assist of the year after eight matches played (four starts) in league activity.