Julian Hall Injury: Forced off after coming in

Hall was forced off with an apparent injury in Saturday's clash after coming on as a second-half substitute. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will have to miss time. His potential absence should not impact the starting XI as he has primarily been used off the bench this season.