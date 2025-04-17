Julian Hall Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Hall is questionable for Saturday's game against DC United, South Ward Network reports.
Hall exited the match against Orlando due to a hamstring injury, and it's unclear whether he'll be ready to return. Even if he does play, he's not likely to make a big impact in fantasy since he's not a regular starter. He's been limited to 98 minutes across five appearances (one start) this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now