Julian Hall headshot

Julian Hall Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Hall is questionable for Saturday's game against DC United, South Ward Network reports.

Hall exited the match against Orlando due to a hamstring injury, and it's unclear whether he'll be ready to return. Even if he does play, he's not likely to make a big impact in fantasy since he's not a regular starter. He's been limited to 98 minutes across five appearances (one start) this season.

Julian Hall
New York Red Bulls
