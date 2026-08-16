Julian Hall News: Creates two chances
Hall took one shot (on goal) and created two chances during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Atlanta.
Hall was held off the scoresheet while tying for the team-high in chances created during the loss. Hall has combined for nine shots and three chances created over his last three starts, but after a strong first half he hasn't had a goal involvement since MLS returned following the World Cup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now