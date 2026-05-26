Julian Hall News: Delivers assist in win

Hall assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Sporting Kansas City.

Hall set up the Red Bulls' second goal with a low cross to Jorge Ruvalcaba, who didn't have problems finding the back of the net with a comfortable finish. Hall has been one of the best players for NYRB this season, tallying nine goals, three assists, 27 shots and 11 chances created in 15 starts. Those are impressive numbers for an 18-year-old.